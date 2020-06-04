5 companies to recall nearly 120,000 vehicles

Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 120,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 120,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with the components of vehicles they sell here.

Hyundai Motor, Audi Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Porsche Korea, and Kiheung International Ltd., which imports the McLaren sports car, are recalling 116,710 units due to faulty parts, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include a malfunctioning electronic stability control system in Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV, fragile starter alternator housing products in Audi's A6 45 Premium all-wheel drive quattro sedan and a faulty rear door locking system in Mercedes-AMG G 63 luxury performance SUV, it said.

Hyundai, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and the McLaren importer have already begun repair and replacement services, and Porsche will start the services Monday. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.