UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Companies To Recall Nearly 5,000 Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

5 companies to recall nearly 5,000 vehicles

Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 5,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 5,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.

The three other companies are Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors Corp., Ford Sales & Service Korea, and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include a faulty motor-driven power steering (MDPS) system in Kia's Stinger sports sedan, a faulty electronic stability program in Mercedes-Benz's AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ four-door coupe, and a faulty steering assist motor bolt in the Ford Mondeo sedan, it said.

The companies plan to gradually offer repair and replacement services from Thursday. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Sports Visit Vehicles Vehicle South Korea From Ford Hyundai Kia Peugeot

Recent Stories

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

1 minute ago

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

39 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

40 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

47 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

56 minutes ago

Heavy Rainfall Inundates Homes, Kills 2 in South K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.