5 Dead, 2 Missing In Coal Mine Accident In China's Shanxi
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM
TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Five miners were killed and another two missing as a warehouse in a colliery shaft collapsed in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said.
The accident happened at 10:45 p.m.
Monday at Taoyuan Xinlong coal industrial corporation in Zhongyang County, burying seven people, according to the publicity department of the county's Party committee.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, five bodies had been pulled out of debris and rescuers were searching for the missing.
