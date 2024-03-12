Open Menu

5 Dead, 2 Missing In Coal Mine Accident In China's Shanxi

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM

5 dead, 2 missing in coal mine accident in China's Shanxi

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Five miners were killed and another two missing as a warehouse in a colliery shaft collapsed in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said.

The accident happened at 10:45 p.m.

Monday at Taoyuan Xinlong coal industrial corporation in Zhongyang County, burying seven people, according to the publicity department of the county's Party committee.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, five bodies had been pulled out of debris and rescuers were searching for the missing.

