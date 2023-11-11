Open Menu

5 Dead After Passenger Bus, Trailer Truck Collide Head-on In Bolivia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

5 dead after passenger bus, trailer truck collide head-on in Bolivia

LA PAZ, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) At least five people were killed and around a dozen injured Friday in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck in the eastern Bolivian department of Santa Cruz, local police said.

The accident occurred when one vehicle strayed into the opposite lane where a passenger bus was traveling from the town of Puerto Suarez to the department's capital city, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, commander of the Robore Police, Major Pedro Silva, told reporters.

There was "a head-on collision due to lane invasion," he said, noting that one of the vehicles was a high-tonnage cargo truck, and the other was an interprovincial bus.

The truck driver was among the fatal victims. The injured were taken to hospitals in Robore, and four with serious injuries were taken to Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

The accident was under investigation, he said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicles Vehicle Robore Puerto Suarez Santa Cruz From

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

1 minute ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

47 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

2 hours ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

14 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

15 hours ago

More Stories From World