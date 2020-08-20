UrduPoint.com
5 Killed, 2 Missing In Floods, Landslides In NW China

Thu 20th August 2020

Five people have been killed and two remain missing after floods and landslides lashed the northwestern Chinese city of Longnan, Gansu Province, local authorities said Thursday

Since Aug. 1, natural disasters triggered by heavy rain have affected the lives of some 407,500 people in the city and more than 72,000 were relocated.

The disasters have also destroyed houses and crops, and affected traffic and utility services, prompting local authorities to activate the highest level of flood-control emergency response.

The provincial authorities in Gansu have sent helicopters and several professional rescue teams to the hard-hit areas and earmarked 17.8 million Yuan (about 2.54 million U.S. Dollars) for relief efforts.

