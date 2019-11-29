5 Killed, 3 Injured After Acr Plunges Down Ravine In Northern Myanmar
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:01 PM
Five people were killed with three others injured after a car plunged down a ravine in Myanmar's Kachin state, said a release from Home Affairs Ministry on Friday
A car carrying nine people aboard lost control and plunged into a nearby ravine at a depth of 60.9 meters on Kawnglanghpu-Putao road at 12:30 p.m. local time.
According to the ministry's release, the injured were sent to the township hospital and the authorities filed a case to carry out further investigation and search for the driver who fled the scene.