5 killed, 3 injured after acr plunges down ravine in northern Myanmar

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Five people were killed with three others injured after a car plunged down a ravine in Myanmar 's Kachin state, said a release from Home Affairs Ministry on Friday. The accident took place in Kawnglanghpu township on Thursday afternoon.

A car carrying nine people aboard lost control and plunged into a nearby ravine at a depth of 60.9 meters on Kawnglanghpu-Putao road at 12:30 p.m. local time.

According to the ministry's release, the injured were sent to the township hospital and the authorities filed a case to carry out further investigation and search for the driver who fled the scene.