5 Killed, Including 3 Children In Southern California Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a home in Southern California Saturday morning, local police said. The suspect is believed to be among the dead

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a home in Southern California Saturday morning, local police said. The suspect is believed to be among the dead.

According to the local San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper, the homicide incident occurred in Paradise Hill, a city located 35 kilometers north of U.S.-Mexico border. Police said they took the first 911 call at 6:49 a.m. local time and when they arrived on scene, they found several people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found dead inside.

A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to a hospital but also died. An 11-year-old boy was also hospitalized and was undergoing surgery Saturday morning.

Matt Dobbs from San Diego Police Department was quoted as saying that a mother and four children lived in a granny flat adjacent to the main house, where other family members lived, but it was unclear how many people total lived in the compound.

Police found a gun in the house, but did not disclose its type, name of victims, or motive of the killer.

