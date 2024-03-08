5 Measles Cases Spark Health Warning In Australia's Victoria
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The health authority in the Australian state of Victoria issued a public warning on Friday after five cases of measles were identified in the state capital Melbourne.
Between Feb. 19 and March 1, the five patients attended several public venues while infectious, including Melbourne Airport, Craigieburn Post Office, and Monash University.
One of the newly confirmed cases also traveled to New South Wales and visited Sydney's central business area during a one-day stay, triggering another health alert for local communities.
"Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can lead to uncommon but serious complications, such as pneumonia and brain inflammation," the Victorian Department of Health warned in a statement.
Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, sore or red eyes, runny nose, and a red maculopapular rash. They may appear between seven and 18 days after an exposure.
People who had been exposed to the listed sites during the specified dates and times were urged to monitor for any related symptoms.
Recent Stories
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
More Stories From World
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Friday2 seconds ago
-
Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow4 seconds ago
-
100-mln-tonnes of new oil, gas reserves discovered in South China Sea11 seconds ago
-
China's homegrown C919 jetliner flies on third regular route13 seconds ago
-
China-aided center of disease control, medical training center to be launched in Myanmar30 seconds ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday10 minutes ago
-
New Zealand scientists spread knowledge to farmers on costly pasture diseases, biosecurity threats20 minutes ago
-
Combative Biden overcomes State of the Union hurdle20 minutes ago
-
Japan logs 438 bln yen current account surplus in January21 minutes ago
-
Hazlewood stars as Australia dominate day one against NZ30 minutes ago
-
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 6830 minutes ago
-
Biden announces emergency port for Gaza aid31 minutes ago