5 new cases of mutant COVID-19 strain traced in India

India's federal health ministry Thursday said five new cases of the mutant COVID-19 strain have been traced in the country pushing the total case count of variant cases to 25

NEW DELHI, Dec. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Thursday said five new cases of the mutant COVID-19 strain have been traced in the country pushing the total case count of variant cases to 25.

"All 25 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities," the federal ministry said.

The new variant of the virus first detected in Britain has triggered concern and travel restrictions in a number of countries.

The Indian government last week suspended flights from Britain.