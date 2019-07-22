5 parties to make it into Ukrainian parliament, final exit poll shows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :According to the results of the final national exit poll, five parties make it into the Ukrainian parliament of the 9th convocation, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the poll data as of 8 p.m.

, Servant of the People receives 44.2 percent, Opposition Platform - For Life - 11.4 percent, European Solidarity - 8.8 percent, Batkivshchyna - 7.4 percent and Holos - 6.5 percent.

Seventeen other parties which took part in the snap parliamentary elections couldn't overcome the 5 percent threshold.