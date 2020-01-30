5 people die, 12 injured in Zambia road accident

At least five people died on the spot while 12 others seriously injured in a road accident that occurred in central Zambia's Chibombo district, the police said on Thursday

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five people died on the spot while 12 others seriously injured in a road accident that occurred in central Zambia's Chibombo district, the police said on Thursday.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon along a main road when a truck failed to stop at a junction and hit into two vehicles.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata-Katongo said the truck then hit people who were at a nearby market, leaving five dead and 12 others with serious injuries.

Road traffic accidents are common in Zambia. Last year the country recorded 30,648 road traffic accidents in which 1,746 people died.