5 percent of working women lost their jobs due to pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Government took various initiatives at federal and provincial levels to mitigate the gender discrimination and to provide equal opportunities to all during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of its commitment to accomplish SDG-4 during last ten months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 issued on Thursday, around five percent of employed women lost their jobs due to the pandemic as compared to 3.9 percent of men.

During the pandemic, the survey noted, men had a higher fatality rate, while women had been affected by the economic and social fallout as they lost their livelihoods.

In addition, the school closures, economic stress and service disruptions put the health, well-being and futures of many women at risk.

Moreover, recent studies also highlighted an increased Gender Based Violence (GBV) during the pandemic.