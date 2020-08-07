UrduPoint.com
5 Presidential Aides Offer Resignation: South Korea

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 03:58 PM

5 presidential aides offer resignation: South Korea

Five senior officers of the South Korean presidency, including the chief of presidential staff, offered to resign Friday over public criticism of real estate policy

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Five senior officers of the South Korean presidency, including the chief of presidential staff, offered to resign Friday over public criticism of real estate policy.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the officials, including Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min, offered to resign, taking responsibility for the alleged policy mismanagement.

However, the president has yet to accept the offer of his senior secretaries.

President Moon Jae-in has taken flak since his senior secretaries were found owning more than one house at a time when the government has been trying to rein in speculative home policy, the agency said in its report.

