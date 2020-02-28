Five Taliban militants have given up fighting and surrendered to security forces in Wardoj district of the northern Badakhshan province, a district official Zalmay Khan said Friday

FAIZABAD,AFGHANISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Five Taliban militants have given up fighting and surrendered to security forces in Wardoj district of the northern Badakhshan province, a district official Zalmay Khan said Friday.

According to the official, the five Taliban fighters came to the headquarters of Wardoj district Friday morning and handed over their weapons to security forces.The Taliban outfit has yet to make comments.

The surrender of the militants takes place amid the seven-day reduction in violence observed by the Taliban group since Feb. 22. Reports said the United States and the Taliban outfit will sign a peace deal on Saturday to end the war in Afghanistan.