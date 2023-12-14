Open Menu

5 World Rare Species Of Wintering Birds Spotted In Myanmar's 2nd Largest Lake

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

5 world rare species of wintering birds spotted in Myanmar's 2nd largest lake

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- This winter, 34 wintering birds including world rare species appeared in Ramsar region of Inle Lake, Myanmar's second largest lake, according to the state-run daily The Mirror.

Five world rare species of wintering birds are two species of seagulls, Eurasian coots, pochards and tufted ducks. The conservation and monitoring of these birds was carried out in eight grazing areas, the report said.

"Our department has informed the public not to kill or capture the birds.

These birds travel seasonally and support tourism and biodiversity. Therefore, people and the relevant departments work together to achieve a sustainable bird habitat that is recognized internationally," administrator of Inle Lake wildlife sanctuary U Tin Mya Soe told Xinhua on Thursday.

The arrival of migratory birds can have biodiversity conservation benefits, wintering birds don't visit everywhere, they rely on habitat that provides enough food and safety, he said.

Related Topics

World Visit Myanmar

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

5 minutes ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

4 hours ago
 AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

13 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

13 hours ago
Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

13 hours ago
 Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, ..

Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, Larkana ranges

13 hours ago
 "Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", vi ..

"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across mot ..

13 hours ago
 EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli We ..

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

13 hours ago
 FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

13 hours ago
 'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaz ..

'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaza

13 hours ago

More Stories From World