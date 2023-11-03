Open Menu

5-year-old Ukrainian Boy Killed In Belgium By Storm Ciaran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A five-year-old Ukrainian boy and a woman were killed by falling branches in the Belgian city of Ghent on Thursday after record winds battered western Europe, the local prosecutor's office said.

The child had been playing outside before the branches hit him, and he was then taken to hospital but died a few hours later, the office said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the office confirmed to AFP that the boy was Ukrainian and did not have Belgian nationality, but did not know if he arrived in Belgium after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

A three-year-old was also lightly injured and taken to hospital, the office added.

In a separate incident, a falling branch killed a 64-year-old woman in Ghent's Citadel Park while on a walk with her husband and daughter.

The 31-year-old daughter was seriously injured, the prosecutor's office said, adding that she was now undergoing surgery. The father was not injured.

The family was visiting the city from Germany, the office said.

A storm dubbed Ciaran has brought gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to western Europe, with warnings of flooding, blackouts and major travel disruptions on Thursday.

At least five other people have been killed as a result of the storm, including a lorry driver in France, a man in the Netherlands, a woman in central Madrid and a person in Germany.

