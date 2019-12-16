UrduPoint.com
50 % Americans Say Trump Should Be Impeached And Removed: New Poll

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A new poll released Sunday by the conservative US television channel, Fox news , which routinely supports President Donald Trump, found that half of Americans say that he should be impeached and removed from office.

Fifty percent of respondents supported the president's impeachment and removal, while four percent backed impeachment but not removal, it said, adding that 41 percent opposed impeachment.

The statistics are largely unchanged from Fox News's poll in late October that found 49 percent backing impeachment and removal, 4 percent supporting only impeachment, and 41 percent opposing both.

Between the two polls, the House Intelligence Committee held two weeks of public hearings with former and current Trump officials, and the House Judiciary Committee debated and approved two articles of impeachment.

The public hearings apparently did not influence voters' views.

Trump's approval rating also rose 3 percentage points since the last poll to 45 percent, while 53 percent disapproved. Those numbers also remain stable from January 2019, when 43 percent backed the president and 54 disapproved.

The numbers again break down along partisan lines, with 85 percent of Democrats approving of the impeachment and removal of Trump and 84 percent of Republicans saying they were against it.

The independent support of impeachment jumped 7 percentage points to 45 percent support from October's poll.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 in partnership with Beacon Research and Shaw & Co. They surveyed 1,000 registered voters, and the poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

