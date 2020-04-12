UrduPoint.com
50 Coronavirus Cases Aboard French Aircraft Carrier

Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Fifty sailors aboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, the flagship of the French navy, have contracted the novel coronavirus the armed forces ministry said on Saturday.

The nuclear-powered ship is heading to the southern French port of Toulon where it is expected to arrive on Sunday so that those infected can begin a period of quarantine on dry land, according to the ministry.

Three sailors had already been evacuated to hospital Toulon as a "precaution".

On Friday the armed forces ministry said that none of the crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 and remained on board had suffered "worsening health".

The origin of the virus was not yet known but all crew were now wearing face masks.

In Toulon the whole crew will be tested for the virus which has caused the death of over 13,000 people in France.

The virus cases onboard the Charles de Gaulle follow a highly publicised outbreak aboard a US aircraft carrier which resulted in the resignation of US Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Modly stepped down on Tuesday, five days after removing the USS Theodore Roosevelt's captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter -- that was leaked to the media -- describing the virus-struck vessel's dire situation and alleging the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it.

