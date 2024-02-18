50 Cruise Ships To Call At Sri Lankan Ports From February To April
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Fifty cruise ships will be calling at Sri Lankan ports from February to April, state media reported on Sunday quoting B.H.R. Sariffo Deen, director general of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.
Sariffo Deen said most of the cruise ships will call at Colombo harbor, and some will also anchor in Hambantota and Trincomalee harbors as well.
He said that usually each cruise ship carries around 1,000 passengers, and the ships are expected to be anchored in Sri Lanka's harbors for around two days, adding that these cruise operations will boost the arrival figures for tourism this year.
According to official data, over 1.48 million tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2023, marking a two-fold increase from the previous year.
Building on this momentum, Sri Lanka aims to surpass the peak of 2.5 million tourists recorded in 2017, with plans underway to achieve this milestone by 2024.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From World
-
Chinese C919 attends Singapore Airshow rehearsal9 minutes ago
-
UNSC expected to vote on Gaza ceasefire Tuesday, as US again threatens veto2 hours ago
-
Chinese railways record 99.46 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival holiday2 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region2 hours ago
-
UNSC expected to vote on Gaza ceasefire Tuesday, as US again threatens veto2 hours ago
-
Saudi relief plane arrives in poland to deliver Aid to Ukrainian People2 hours ago
-
England lose openers in daunting chase after Jaiswal's 2142 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 11th World Water Forum in 20273 hours ago
-
Berlin film fest grapples with Nazi past, far-right threat3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade up 29.9 pct in 20233 hours ago
-
China provides over 300 bln yuan for employment assistance in 20233 hours ago
-
Riyadh to host Saudi media forum on Monday3 hours ago