50 Dead Amid Fighting Between Yemeni Forces, Houthi Rebels in Marib - Military Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) At least 50 people have died and dozens have been injured amid fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels in Marib Governorate, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

"During clashes ... in western Marib, 29 supporters of Ansar Allah [Houthi movement] and 21 people from the ranks of the military and allied tribes have been killed," the source said.

According to the source, Houthis carried out attacks on Yemeni army positions in Sirwah District on Saturday. The Yemeni forces were supported by the Saudi-led coalition from the air, which carried out several strikes targeting Houthi reserve forces on Saturday.

Fighting between Houthis and Yemeni forces has been ongoing for several months in Marib. On Thursday, over 30 people were killed there. The province of Marib, an oil-rich part of Yemen, is the last government stronghold in the north of the country.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of northern Yemen, including Sana'a.