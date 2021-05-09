UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Dead Amid Fighting Between Yemeni Forces, Houthi Rebels In Marib - Military Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:00 AM

50 Dead Amid Fighting Between Yemeni Forces, Houthi Rebels in Marib - Military Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) At least 50 people have died and dozens have been injured amid fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels in Marib Governorate, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

"During clashes ... in western Marib, 29 supporters of Ansar Allah [Houthi movement] and 21 people from the ranks of the military and allied tribes have been killed," the source said.

According to the source, Houthis carried out attacks on Yemeni army positions in Sirwah District on Saturday. The Yemeni forces were supported by the Saudi-led coalition from the air, which carried out several strikes targeting Houthi reserve forces on Saturday.

Fighting between Houthis and Yemeni forces has been ongoing for several months in Marib. On Thursday, over 30 people were killed there. The province of Marib, an oil-rich part of Yemen, is the last government stronghold in the north of the country.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of northern Yemen, including Sana'a.

Related Topics

Injured Army Yemen Died Marib 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

6 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.