50 Killed In Militia Clashes In C. Africa Town
Clashes between rival armed groups in Bria, a strategic town in eastern Central African Republic, have left dozens of dead, a senior official said on Tuesday.
"There are about 50 dead.
Some bodies were immediately buried by relatives, so it is difficult to give a precise figure," said the prefect of Haute-Kotto department, Evariste Binguinidji.
The clashes are the latest test to a nearly year-old agreement aimed at bringing peace to the car, a country torn by militia violence.