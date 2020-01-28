50 killed in militia clashes in C. Africa town

(@imziishan)

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Clashes between rival armed groups in Bria, a strategic town in eastern Central African Republic, have left dozens of dead, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"There are about 50 dead.

Some bodies were immediately buried by relatives, so it is difficult to give a precise figure," said the prefect of Haute-Kotto department, Evariste Binguinidji.

The clashes are the latest test to a nearly year-old agreement aimed at bringing peace to the car, a country torn by militia violence.