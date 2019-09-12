50 Killed In Train Derailment In Southeast DR Congo
Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Fifty people were killed early Thursday when a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the minister for humanitarian action, Steve Mbikayi, said in a tweet.
"Another disaster! Derailing at 3am in Tanganyika (province) nearMayibaridi. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured," he wrote.