50 killed in train derailment in southeast DR Congo

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Fifty people were killed early Thursday when a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the minister for humanitarian action, Steve Mbikayi, said in a tweet.

"Another disaster! Derailing at 3am in Tanganyika (province) nearMayibaridi. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured," he wrote.