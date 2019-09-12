UrduPoint.com
50 Killed In Train Derailment In Southeast DR Congo

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:24 PM

50 killed in train derailment in southeast DR Congo

Fifty people were killed early Thursday when a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the minister for humanitarian action, Steve Mbikayi, said in a tweet

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Fifty people were killed early Thursday when a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the minister for humanitarian action, Steve Mbikayi, said in a tweet.

"Another disaster! Derailing at 3am (0100 GMT) in Tanganyika (province) near Mayibaridi.

Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured," he wrote.

Railways in the DRC have a poor record for safety, hampered by poor tracks and decrepit locomotives, many of them dating from the 1960s.

In March, at least 24 people were killed and 31 were injured Sundaywhen a freight train carrying illegal passengers crashed in the centralregion of Kasai.

