5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles South Sandwich Islands
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the South Sandwich Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.
The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. There have been no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.
