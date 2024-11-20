5.0 magnitude earthquake Rattles South Sandwich Islands

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the South Sandwich Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. There have been no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.