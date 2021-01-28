UrduPoint.com
5.0-magnitude Quake Hits 159 Km W Of Panguna, Papua New Guinea -- USGS

5.0-magnitude quake hits 159 km W of Panguna, Papua New Guinea -- USGS

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 159 km W of Panguna, Papua New Guinea, at 06:03:22 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 6.373 degrees south latitude and 154.0443 degrees east longitude.

