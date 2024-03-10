5.0-magnitude Quake Hits 277 Km ENE Of Lospalos, Timor Leste --
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 277 km east-north-east of Lospalos, Timor Leste at 0305 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
