5.0-magnitude Quake Hits 290 Km WSW Of Adak, Alaska -- USGS
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:15 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 290 km WSW of Adak, Alaska at 0539 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 51.0833 degrees north latitude and 179.3758 degrees east longitude.