5.0-magnitude quake hits 290 km WSW of Adak, Alaska -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 290 km WSW of Adak, Alaska at 0539 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 51.0833 degrees north latitude and 179.3758 degrees east longitude.