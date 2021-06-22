5.0-magnitude quake hits 3 km W of Huixtla, Mexico -- USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 3 km west of Huixtla, Mexico at 02:25 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 106.42 km, was initially determined to be at 15.1356 degrees north latitude and 92.4924 degrees west longitude.