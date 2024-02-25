5.0-magnitude Quake Hits 44 Km SSE Of Tari, Papua New Guinea
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 44 km SSE of Tari, Papua New Guinea at 23:29:42 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 6.23 degrees south latitude and 143.08 degrees east longitude.
