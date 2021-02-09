UrduPoint.com
5.0-magnitude Quake Hits 57 Km North Of Segunda Jerusalen, Peru -- USGS

Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:48 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 57 km north of Segunda Jerusalen - Azunguillo, Peru at 20:40 local time on Monday (0140 GMT on Tuesday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 37.74 km, was initially determined to be at 5.4656 degrees south latitude and 77.3037 degrees west longitude.

