5.0-magnitude quake hits 57 km north of Segunda Jerusalen, Peru -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 57 km north of Segunda Jerusalen - Azunguillo, Peru at 20:40 local time on Monday (0140 GMT on Tuesday), the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 57 km north of Segunda Jerusalen - Azunguillo, Peru at 20:40 local time on Monday (0140 GMT on Tuesday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 37.74 km, was initially determined to be at 5.4656 degrees south latitude and 77.3037 degrees west longitude.