5.0-magnitude quake hits 68 km SSW of Unalaska, Alaska -- USGS

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 68 km SSW of Unalaska, Alaska at 0609 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 43.78 km, was initially determined to be at 53.2788 degrees north latitude and 166.7935 degrees west longitude.