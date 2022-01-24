UrduPoint.com

5.0-magnitude Quake Hits 68 Km SSW Of Unalaska, Alaska -- USGS

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 01:15 PM

5.0-magnitude quake hits 68 km SSW of Unalaska, Alaska -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 68 km SSW of Unalaska, Alaska at 0609 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 68 km SSW of Unalaska, Alaska at 0609 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 43.78 km, was initially determined to be at 53.2788 degrees north latitude and 166.7935 degrees west longitude.

