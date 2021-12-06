UrduPoint.com

5.0-magnitude Quake Hits 72 Km NW Of Mogok, Myanmar -- USGS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:08 PM

HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 72 km NW of Mogok, Myanmar at 00:25:39 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.4328 degrees north latitude and 96.0743 degrees east longitude.

