5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Ethiopia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Ethiopia at 0626 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
