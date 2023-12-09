- Home
5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands Region -- USGS
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 0554 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
