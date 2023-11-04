- Home
5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Mariana Islands Region
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Mariana Islands region at 0938 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
