5.0-magnitude quake hits Off East Coast of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Off East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 11:17:03 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.02 degrees north latitude and 142.18 degrees east longitude.