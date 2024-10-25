5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Off East Coast Of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Off East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 11:17:03 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.02 degrees north latitude and 142.18 degrees east longitude.
