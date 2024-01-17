5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Puerto Rico Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Puerto Rico Region at 0307 GMT on Wednesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences as saying.
The epicenter, at a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 17.79 degrees north latitude and 66.91 degrees west longitude.
