5.0-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands -- GFZ

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 hit South of Fiji Islands at 0859 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 416.9 km, was initially determined to be at 25.12 degrees south latitude and 178.80 degrees west longitude.