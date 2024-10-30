5.0-magnitude Quake Hits South Of Fiji Islands -- GFZ
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 hit South of Fiji Islands at 0859 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 416.9 km, was initially determined to be at 25.12 degrees south latitude and 178.80 degrees west longitude.
