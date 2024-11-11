5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Southeast Of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 hit Southeast of Honshu, Japan at 1150 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 183.7 km, was initially determined to be at 30.84 degrees north latitude and 140.03 degrees east longitude.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Thousands flee as fourth major storm in a month hits Philippines12 minutes ago
-
Court rejects US-Russian woman's appeal against 'treason' sentence32 minutes ago
-
Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros32 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge, bitcoin hits record high42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
PM meets Saudi Investment Minister2 hours ago
-
Beijing plans to expand scale of medical device industry2 hours ago
-
Mongolia exports nearly 66 mln tons of coal in first 10 months2 hours ago
-
Experts call for globally coordinated response for green economic transition2 hours ago
-
Mauritius PM concedes defeat in legislative poll2 hours ago
-
Ukraine issues air alerts after Russian strikes kill six2 hours ago
-
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo2 hours ago