5.0-magnitude quake hits Southeast of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 hit Southeast of Honshu, Japan at 1150 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 183.7 km, was initially determined to be at 30.84 degrees north latitude and 140.03 degrees east longitude.