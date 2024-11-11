Open Menu

5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Southeast Of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

5.0-magnitude quake hits Southeast of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 hit Southeast of Honshu, Japan at 1150 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 183.7 km, was initially determined to be at 30.84 degrees north latitude and 140.03 degrees east longitude.

