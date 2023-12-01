- Home
5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Southern California --
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Southern California at 07:43:27 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
