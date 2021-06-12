(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Yingjiang County of southwest China's Yunnan Province at 6:00 p.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.96 degrees north latitude and 97.89 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 16 km, the center said.