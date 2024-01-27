5.0-magnitude quake hits Türkiye -- GFZ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Türkiye at 05:19:20 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.94 degrees north latitude and 27.14 degrees east longitude.