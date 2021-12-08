UrduPoint.com

5.0-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, No Tsunami Warning Issued

TOKYO, Dec. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) APP):An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 4:22 p.m.

local time at a depth of 50 km, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.6 degrees east.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

