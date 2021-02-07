UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 People Feared Dead In Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster, 3 Bodies Recovered - Police Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

50 People Feared Dead in Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster, 3 Bodies Recovered - Police Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Fifty people are feared dead as a result of the breaking of Nanda Devi glacier in India's northern state of Uttarakhand, sources in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the sources, the victims were trapped in a tunnel at the Rishi Ganga power project site when the glacier struck.

Three bodies have been recovered so far, the sources added.

Related Topics

India Dead Police SITE Border Sunday

Recent Stories

39 minutes ago

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to moni ..

54 minutes ago

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

3 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.