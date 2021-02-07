50 People Feared Dead in Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster, 3 Bodies Recovered - Police Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Fifty people are feared dead as a result of the breaking of Nanda Devi glacier in India's northern state of Uttarakhand, sources in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the sources, the victims were trapped in a tunnel at the Rishi Ganga power project site when the glacier struck.

Three bodies have been recovered so far, the sources added.