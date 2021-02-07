50 People Feared Dead in Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster, 10 Bodies Recovered -Police Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Fifty people are feared dead as a result of the breaking of Nanda Devi glacier in India's northern state of Uttarakhand, sources in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the sources, the victims were trapped in a tunnel at the Rishi Ganga power project site when the glacier struck.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, police told the New 18 broadcaster.

Later on Sunday, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived in the village Raini in the Tapovan area, where the disaster took place, to monitor the situation.

He was briefed by locals, the ITBP forces and military.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, meanwhile, told reporters two ITBP teams arrived at the spot and three teams of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed from Dehradun, the northern state's capital. The official added that three more teams with air forces' helicopters would be sent until the end of the day.