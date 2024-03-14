50 Years On, Ex-Stasi Officer Goes On Trial For Murder Of Pole
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A former Stasi officer on Thursday denied the 50-year-old murder of a Polish man attempting to flee to West Berlin, at the opening of a trial that could impact how communist-era killings are prosecuted in Germany.
Martin Naumann, 80, spoke only to confirm his identity as a court in Berlin began hearing the case.
The defendant, an ex-member of the East German secret police, denied the charges against him, his lawyer said.
Naumann is accused of the murder of Polish man Czeslaw Kukuczka at a border crossing between East and West Berlin in 1974.
The delay in the legal proceeding illustrates the challenges Germany has faced in bringing East German officials to justice for crimes committed by the communist government in its bid to stop citizens from escaping to the West.
At least 140 people were killed trying to cross the Berlin Wall between 1961 and 1989, but border guards and other East German officials who have faced trial so far have usually been charged with manslaughter -- a lesser charge on which the statute of limitations would have run out in Naumann's case.
