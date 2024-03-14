50 Years On, Germany To Try Ex-Stasi Officer For Murder Of Pole
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A former Stasi officer will go on trial in Germany on Thursday for shooting a Polish man attempting to flee to West Berlin almost 50 years ago, a case that could impact how killings committed in the communist era are dealt with.
The 80-year-old defendant, an ex-member of the East German secret police identified by the court as Martin N., is accused of murdering Czeslaw Kukuczka at a border crossing in Berlin.
The delay in filing the charges illustrates the challenges Germany has faced in bringing East German officials to justice for crimes committed by the communist government in its bid to stop citizens from escaping to the West.
At least 140 people were killed trying to cross the Berlin Wall between 1961 and 1989, but border guards and other East German officials who have faced trial so far have usually been charged with manslaughter -- a lesser charge on which the statute of limitations would have run out in the case of Martin N.
He is accused of gunning down Kukuczka as he made his way through the border control post on March 29, 1974, at the Friedrichstrasse train station in East Berlin, one of the best-known crossing points in the divided city.
Earlier that day, Kukuczka is said to have gone to the Polish embassy in the communist capital to demand passage to the West, according to the court in Berlin.
Carrying a fake bomb, Kukuczka threatened to detonate the device unless his demand was met.
