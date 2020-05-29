UrduPoint.com
500 National Guard Troops Deployed In Minneapolis

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

500 National Guard troops deployed in Minneapolis

Five hundred National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed in the northern US cities of Minnesota and St. Paul after three nights of violent protests over the police killing of an African American man, the force said Friday

"Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people's right to peacefully demonstrate," said Major General Jon Jensen of the Minnesota National Guard.

More Stories From World

