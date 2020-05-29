500 National Guard troops deployed in Minneapolis

Five hundred National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed in the northern US cities of Minnesota and St. Paul after three nights of violent protests over the police killing of an African American man, the force said Friday

Minneapolis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Five hundred National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed in the northern US cities of Minnesota and St. Paul after three nights of violent protests over the police killing of an African American man, the force said Friday.

"Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people's right to peacefully demonstrate," said Major General Jon Jensen of the Minnesota National Guard.