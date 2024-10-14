ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A royal tomb dating back approximately 5,000 years has been discovered at a ruins site in central China's Henan Province, making it one of the largest from its time, with over 350 artifacts unearthed to date.

Located in the Wangzhuang ruins in the city of Yongcheng, the tomb covers a total area of over 17 square meters, a super large size back then.

Archaeologists believe the tomb's owner was a king of a prehistoric state.

The Wangzhuang ruins belong to the middle and later period of the Dawenkou Culture (4000 B.C.-2600 B.C.), a culture of the late Neolithic Age.