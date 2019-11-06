500,000 people face food insecurity in Angola

More than 500,000 people in Angola face food insecurity due to a severe drought hitting several provinces, a government official said here Tuesday

In a statement released to the press, Ermelinda Kaliengue, the head of the food security office of the Angolan Ministry of Agricultural and Forests, said the government has adopted new policies and programs to eliminate the problem.

Kaliengue said that among the half-million people, over 200,000 are in a particularly dangerous situation.

"What is needed, is to establish policies and programs, not only to tackle the crisis but also to prevent the situation from recurring," said Kaliengue.